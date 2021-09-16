Texas juvenile’s graphic social media posts lead authorities to grisly scene in RV: 4 people, 2 dogs found dead

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – A juvenile male who police say posted pictures of people he identified as his dead relatives and threatened a school in the Aransas Pass area killed himself Wednesday as officers approached the crime scene, police said.

By the end of a confrontation with officers, the boy’s body along with the bodies of three other people and two dogs were discovered.

The Aransas Pass Police Department said they tracked down the boy after he posted the graphic images on social media. Police did not say how they died.

“Further, he threatened to continue violence at an area school,” police said in a news release.

Officers with APPD, Ingleside Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office tracked him to an RV where he lived.

When they asked him to exit the RV, police said he refused. In a news release, police recalled that officers then “heard a single gunshot and a thud of a person falling to the ground.”

Ad

When officers made it into the RV, they “immediately discovered the graphic scene shared over social media,” the news release from police said.

The names and ages of the four people found dead have not been released, KSAT reported.

Police said the boy died from a gunshot wound.

The murder-suicide is still under investigation and officials said there is no further threat to students or staff of Aransas Pass Independent School District or the Ingleside Independent School District.

This is a developing story. Stay with KPRC 2 for the latest information as it becomes available.