How to clean up tree debris after a storm

HOUSTON – Removing a tree can be a very stressful process. Without insurance, the average price per tree costs between $700 to $1200. There are a few good reasons why experts say it’s best to leave it to them.

On Wednesday, KPRC 2 tagged along with a company called Nature’s Tree Removal of Houston as they began day one of a three-day job removing seven pine trees from a yard. The homeowner said he was fearful that future storms could bring the trees down onto his house.

Some homeowners left with dead trees after Hurricane Nicholas may not have a choice, but arborist Adrian Arechiga said it’s important to have an expert come out to be sure the tree is actually dead and not just in need of proper care.

“You could inject the ground with fertilizer. There’s a lot of things you could do to make the tree come back to life,” Arechiga said.

For those still needing to rid your yards of thin twigs and branches, there are some important steps to take.

Ad

“Homeowners can do it themselves. Cut it into smaller pieces, put it into bundles, and let the trash people take it away,” said Nature’s Tree Removal Company of Houston Owner, Alejandro Martinez.

For branches larger than six inches, Martinez said you should check with your municipality or HOA to inquire about debris removal services that may be provided at no cost. If you find yourself in need of tree removal services after a storm, act fast.

“I would say this... we started getting calls at three in the morning, and the customers that called us at three in the morning, those were the first customers that were out there. It’s always best as soon as the storm comes out to call,” Arechiga said.

Stumps should also be 8 to 12 inches below ground so they don’t become a breeding ground for bugs that could infect other parts of your property and create a tripping hazard.

If you’re wondering who needs to foot the cleanup bill if your neighbor’s tree falls in your yard, arborists said if it fell because of an “Act of God,” and you didn’t previously express concerns to your neighbor about the possibility of it falling, here in Texas, the responsibility falls on you.