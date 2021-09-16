19-year-old girl left to raise 4 younger siblings after mom’s murder

HOUSTON – The oldest daughter of a Houston woman who was gunned down over the weekend is now the legal guardian of her four younger siblings.

Shereka Elder leaves behind 3-year-old twin girls, seven and 15-year-old boys and 19-year-old Janialia.

“My brothers and sisters, now I have to raise them up without their mom,” Janialia said.

Police said Marcus Bass shot and killed Elder and then shot and injured her friend, his ex-girlfriend, as they sat in a Houston area apartment complex over the weekend.

Janialia said she had met Bass, but did not know him well.

Police said Bass committed suicide at a relative’s home after the initial shooting.

“I’m going to get to the bottom of it. I feel like my mom would want me to get justice for her,” Janailia said.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help with Elder’s funeral arrangement. Elder moved to Houston from Mississippi a few years ago to try and build a better life for her family.

Janialia picked up her mom’s suburban on Thursday.

“There’s blood everywhere,” she said. “I pray my mom didn’t suffer, but I know she did.”