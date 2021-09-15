Watch live: Simone Biles to testify before Senate about Larry Nassar

Gold medalist Simone Biles and other star gymnasts are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the investigation into Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women.

US Olympic gymnasts (L-R) Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, September 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Biles, along with McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman, are appearing on the first panel during a Sept. 15 hearing on the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Nassar. The second panel will include Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The four gymnasts are appearing in person, according to an aide to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

In a 119-page report released in July, Horowitz said the FBI failed to, in a timely manner, interview victims who said that Nassar had molested them. The FBI’s Indianapolis field office made “fundamental errors,” Horowitz said, by failing to notify other FBI offices or state or local authorities.

For more, go to NBC News.