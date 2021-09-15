How one local veteran is giving back and helping other veterans in the community

HOUSTON – Hispanic Heritage Month begins Wednesday and KPRC 2 is celebrating by bringing you Voices of Houston from the Hispanic community.

On Wednesday, we featured a man who is not only a leader in the community, but a man who gives his time generously, all to benefit others.

“It’s something that I started that made me feel good, but things just fell in my lap,” Hector Giron said.

Giron served in the United States Navy for four years and completed two tours in the Middle East. Now, he enjoys giving back.

“I feel like I wasn’t done serving,” Giron said.

Since 2011, the veteran has worked with countless organizations, including the American Legion. He built resources and connections to help other veterans.

“It feels good. It gives me a sense of pride and satisfaction knowing that I’m able to help others,” he said.

His passion has captured the hearts of hundreds of people on social media. Giron organized a bus trip for World War II veterans to visit the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

Giron has taken veterans and their families to cheer on the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Every year, Giron feeds hundreds of homeless people through Operation Turkey Houston. But the giving doesn’t stop there. Giron also lends a helping hand to veterans who need help with their home.

He provided a generator to World War II Veteran Jose C. Rodriguez. Hurricane Nicholas caused a tree to fall on power lines in his backyard.

Earlier in the year, Giron repaired Mr. Rodriguez’s roof after it leaked from the winter freeze in February.

Rodriguez said he is grateful for Hector.

“I don’t think I can find the right words. I admire him because he not only what he has done for me but hundreds of veterans around the city and the country,” Rodriguez said.

Its passion turned into a purpose and Giron says he will continue to serve veterans.

“I feel satisfaction of helping others it’s good for the soul,” Giron said.

If you would like to help Hector Giron, visit his Facebook Page or click here.

