Crews respond to natural gas leak in La Porte as city deals with ongoing power outages

LA PORTE, Texas – Emergency crews are responding to a natural gas leak Wednesday in the La Porte, according to La Porte Emergency Management.

The local fire department is on the scene and closed North P. Steet in both directions from Mission to Lemon Lane.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.

The city of La Porte is also dealing with ongoing power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicholas’ impact.

The cause of the natural gas leak is unknown.

This is a developing story.