Red Cross shelters now open for those impacted by flooding

Help is now available for those dealing with flooding from Nicholas. The American Red Cross has shelters open along the Texas Gulf Coast. Teams are prepared to open more if needed. In addition to finding a warm place for people to sleep, the Red Cross also provides meals and emotional and spiritual care if needed. Guests will be required to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters - regardless of vaccination status. We also have information about how you can volunteer at one of the shelters.

Open Shelter Locations

Fulton Community Church

215 N. 3rd St.

Fulton, TX 78358

Leon Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

National Association of Christian Churches

16605 Air Center Blvd.

Houston, TX 77032

(This is run by a Red Cross partner)

Forge for Families

3435 Dixie Dr.

Houston, TX 77021

Shelters open outside of the Houston area

Orange Church of God

1911 N 16th St.

Orange, TX 77630

Baptist Church of Nederland

1911 Nederland Ave.

Nederland, TX 77627

Shelter volunteers needed

The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help run the shelter operations. Right now volunteers are being asked to sign up for six or 12 hour shifts. You can sign up on the Red Cross website and a representative will contact you as soon as possible.

Of course, you can also help by making a donation to the American Red Cross. The best way to contribute is to visit redcross.org/donate to make a financial contribution or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.