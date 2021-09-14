Nicholas knocked out your internet? Here are hotspots to help you get re-connected across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Comcast is offering Xfinity wifi hotspots in the Houston area Tuesday to help people affected by Tropical Storm Nicholas.

You don’t have to be a Comcast customer to access the hotspots, according to a news release from the company.

Non-XFINITY Internet customers should search for the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available networks and follow the on-screen prompts.

For a map of XFINITY WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors please visit www.xfinity.com/wifi or download the XFINITY WiFi app from the iTunes App store or Google Play.

For more information, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.