Nassau Bay wastewater plant floods and is offline, trees down, boardwalk along Clear Lake damaged

NASSAU BAY, Texas – Crews are clearing roadways from debris as the city deals with power outages, downed trees and powerlines due to the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Gaffigan.

Gaffigan said officials are assessing the damage and said 50% of residential areas are without power. He said some homes were flooded from rising water on the east end of town and at least two homes that were damaged by downed trees. Gaffigan said because of high water, the city’s wastewater treatment plant is not operational and he is encouraging citizens to limit the use of toilet and waters that would use the wastewater system.

He said once crews have pumped out the water, they will update residents on the status of the system.

The chief said the storm was worse than what they were preparing for but that no rescues or injuries have been reported so far.

As of Tuesday morning, the flooding in the area has resided in most areas except Upper Bay and Sandy Cove roadways still being impassable. The Public Works Department said it has removed a significant amount of large debris from the roadways in Nassau Bay.

Drivers are being asked to take precautions while out due to large debris in the roadways that could puncture or damage tires.

