MD Anderson Blood Bank facing critical blood shortage due to TS Nicholas’ impact on blood collections

HOUSTON – MD Anderson Blood Bank says it’s in need of blood collections after facing a critical blood shortage due to Tropical Storm Nicholas’ impact in the Houston area Tuesday morning.

The blood bank will reopen its Holly Hall Blood Donor Center, located at 2525 Holly Hall Street, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The blood bank will return to regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday.

In addition to the Holly Hall center, MD Anderson will hold a blood drive in the River Oaks area, at La Maison River Oaks, Apartment Clubhouse, 2727 Revere St., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those interested in donating blood can visit mdandersonbloodbank.org or call 713-792-7788 with any questions.