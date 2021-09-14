Generator safety during Hurricane Nicholas’ power outages

Houston – Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are without power as Hurricane Nicholas continues along the Texas coastline.

The storm is likely forcing many to turn to generators to run fans, air conditioners and refrigerators until CenterPoint crews can get the power back online.

On Monday, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña stressed safety, especially with equipment that may produce carbon monoxide.

Here are some things to remember to keep you and your family safe while using a generator: