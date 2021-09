1963: Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald, best known for his stint on "Saturday Night Live," is born in Quebec City, Canada.

Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and stand-up comedian who earned a cult following with his deadpan delivery and wry wit, died Tuesday.

He was 61. Marc Gurvitz, Macdonald’s manager, confirmed his death to NBC News.

Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade but felt determined to keep his health struggles private, according to Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend.

