Local News

Watch live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver remarks in Houston, sign SB 6 addressing state bail system

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Greg Abbott, Texas
HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the Safer Houston Summit and will sign Senate Bill 6, which aims to reform the state’s bail system, into law on Monday, in Houston.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Rep. Reggie Smith will also be in attendance.

The Texas Tribune reported the sweeping revision of the process for releasing accused criminals on bail was finally passed by the Texas Legislature in august, nearly three months after the GOP-priority legislation stalled in the regular legislative session.

Senate Bill 6, which would require people accused of violent crimes to put up cash to get out of jail, cleared the House on an 85-40 vote, largely along party lines. The Senate had passed the legislation earlier this month on a 27-2 vote.

