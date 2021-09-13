LIST: Beyond schools - These are closures of note across the Houston area as Nicholas moves in

HOUSTON – Schools aren’t the only things closing across the Houston area as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in. KPRC 2 is following all of the closures that are happening across our area, from major destinations to ports or shopping centers.

Here is our comprehensive list in alphabetical order (Bookmark this! This story will be updated throughout the severe weather period):

Pearland Town Center

Pearland Town Center will be closing Monday, September 13th at 4pm due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Restaurants and stores may have varying hours. Please call ahead.

Port of Houston

Due to tropical storm weather, Port Houston Container terminals will cease ingate operations at 3pm today and remain closed through tomorrow morning. We’re monitoring conditions and will communicate about a possible noon Tuesday reopening by 6pm today.

9/13/21 11:15am Update: Due to tropical storm weather, Port Houston Container terminals will cease ingate operations at 3pm today and remain closed through tomorrow morning. We're monitoring conditions and will communicate about a possible noon Tuesday reopening by 6pm today. pic.twitter.com/LkjfBF3w2H — Port Houston (@Port_Houston) September 13, 2021

Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston will close Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. to protect the safety of its guests and workers due to severe weather. The center plans to reopen Sept. 15.