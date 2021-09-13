1 suspect dead, 2 in custody after armed robbery at game room in Channelview, deputies say

Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in game room in Channelview, police say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – One robbery suspect was killed and two others are in custody Monday after they shot at deputies and barricaded themselves in a Channelview game room, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Authorities said it happened off Avenue C and the East Freeway.

According to investigators, the suspects were trying to rob a game room. Deputies said they exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Addtl update to scene on Avenue C: Armed Robbery of a game room. Two males in custody. A male, believed to be a 3rd suspect, is deceased inside the building. Unknown at this time, if he was wounded during gunfire exchange w deputy or earlier during possible encounter w security https://t.co/81aSW0R6MK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 13, 2021

During the armed robbery, deputies said one guard was assaulted and injured. He was transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, investigators said.