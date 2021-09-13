Cloudy icon
Local News

1 suspect dead, 2 in custody after armed robbery at game room in Channelview, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – One robbery suspect was killed and two others are in custody Monday after they shot at deputies and barricaded themselves in a Channelview game room, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Authorities said it happened off Avenue C and the East Freeway.

According to investigators, the suspects were trying to rob a game room. Deputies said they exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

During the armed robbery, deputies said one guard was assaulted and injured. He was transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, investigators said.

