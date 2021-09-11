WATCH LIVE: 9/11 Memorial & Museum host touching commemoration on 20th anniversary of attacks

The Memorial & Museum will host a commemoration where names of victims will be read by their family members in person.

The commemoration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

It will feature six moments of silence and a reading of names from both the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The ceremony is open only to family members of 9/11 victims. There will be six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Here are the following times:

7:46 a.m. CT - American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of New York City’s World Trade Center.

8:03 a.m. CT - United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

8:37 a.m. CT - American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

8:59 a.m. CT - The South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

9:03 a.m. CT - United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

9:28 a.m. CT - The North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

The museum will be closed to the public on Sept. 11, but the memorial will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight.