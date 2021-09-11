It’s almost time to turn your clocks back! Daylight Saving Time is near

HOUSTON – It’s almost that time to turn your clocks back! Texans will get an extra hour of sleep for one day in November thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

The time change will happen on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 a.m. when local time goes back to 1 a.m. Daylight Saving Time comes twice a year, once where time moves back one hour, and another in March when time moves up.

Where did the concept of Daylight Saving Time come from? According to The Associated Press, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a 1966 federal law that states that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November in areas that do not specifically exempt themselves to stay on standard time.

The exempted states are Arizona and Hawaii

Texas lawmakers have debated for years on whether to end the time change in the state, but so far it has remained in effect, one Texas newspaper reports.