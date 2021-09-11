Partly Cloudy icon
86º

Local News

Granddaughter remembers 9/11 victim Jimmy Nevill Storey

Mariah Gardner

Tags: 9/11, September 11, 2001, 20 years later, 2-11
Granddaughter remembers Houston man who died in the World Trade Center terror attack
Granddaughter remembers Houston man who died in the World Trade Center terror attack

HOUSTON – Samantha Morrow was only six years old when her grandfather, Jimmy Nevill Storey of Katy, was killed in the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Hear her memories of her “grandad” and how her family honors him to this day.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.