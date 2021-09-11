Granddaughter remembers 9/11 victim Jimmy Nevill Storey

HOUSTON – Samantha Morrow was only six years old when her grandfather, Jimmy Nevill Storey of Katy, was killed in the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.
Hear her memories of her “grandad” and how her family honors him to this day.
