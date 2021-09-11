1 dead, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston club, police say

An investigation is underway after a person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday morning at a southwest Houston club, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 5:38 a.m. in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue. Police said it was reported that a suspect was firing an AK-47 and fled the scene.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the shooting is unknown. The victims’ identity has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.