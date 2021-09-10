‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.

Texas Election Bill signed into law (KPRC-Pixabay)

Is State Election law focused on Harris County?

The recently enacted state election law expands more voting opportunities than it restricts according to Lt. Governor Patrick. He says there are admittedly two areas of restriction. “We’re not allowing drive in voting and we’re not allowing voting overnight and the only county in the state that did that was Harris County.” When asked if the law was written to go after Harris County, he said no. “It was to make sure that we don’t have 254 counties coming up with their own 254 rules!”

President Joseph R. Biden (D) (NBC)

Patrick push back on Biden Covid Plan

After President Biden revealed his proposed increased efforts to fight covid 19 by asking employers with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated, it was immediately met with threats of lawsuits. Lt. Governor Patrick says that while he is vaccinated and encourages everyone to also do so, he stops at wanting to require it. “I think there’s two groups of people in America right now. Those who just haven’t quite done it because they read all this confusing information, and those who have a strong resistance to it,” he said. “And I just don’t think the federal government should tell you what your healthcare is about. What’s next? When you should end your life? Much more with Lt. Governor Patrick on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and on an extended Newsmakers EXTRA here!

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, (R) Texas

