Clear icon
90º

Local News

Wrong-way driver hits multiple vehicles -- including police officer’s vehicle -- in East Houston, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, Wrong-way driver, Houston Police Department, traffic
Wrong-way driver strikes multiple vehicles on Wayside Drive, police say
Wrong-way driver strikes multiple vehicles on Wayside Drive, police say

A wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles -- including a Houston police officer’s vehicle -- in Houston’s Greater East End area Friday, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred on Wayside Drive near Avenue E in East Houston.

During the incident, the wrong-way driver hit a vehicle belonging to an undercover officer with the Houston Police Department. The officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division was called to the scene to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter