Wrong-way driver hits multiple vehicles -- including police officer’s vehicle -- in East Houston, authorities say

Wrong-way driver strikes multiple vehicles on Wayside Drive, police say

A wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles -- including a Houston police officer’s vehicle -- in Houston’s Greater East End area Friday, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred on Wayside Drive near Avenue E in East Houston.

During the incident, the wrong-way driver hit a vehicle belonging to an undercover officer with the Houston Police Department. The officer was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division was called to the scene to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.