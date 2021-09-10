TSA to double minimum penalties for travelers who refuse to wear masks to $500

Travelers who refuse to wear masks could now face up to $3,000 in fines.

A report from CNBC said the Transportation Security Administration is doubling penalties for travelers who won’t follow a federal mask mandate for air, bus and other forms of transportation.

According to TSA, minimum fines will double, starting at $500, and can go up to as high as $3,000 for repeat offenders.

Last month, the Biden administration extended the federal mask mandate for air, bus and train travel through Jan. 18 to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as infections surged across the country. It was initially set to expire in mid-September but will be extended to January.

According to CNBC, disputes over federal mask rules on planes were cited in nearly 75% of the close to 4,200 cases of unruly passengers the Federal Aviation Administration received this year.