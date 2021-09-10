Clear icon
1-year-old child found dead in vehicle, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A one-year-old child was found dead in a vehicle Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child may have been left in the vehicle for “possibly several hours.”

Deputies are en route to the scene, which is located in the 8000 block of Fisher Glen Lane.

This is a developing story. New information will be added here as becomes available.

