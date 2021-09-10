1-year-old child found dead in vehicle, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A one-year-old child was found dead in a vehicle Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child may have been left in the vehicle for “possibly several hours.”

@HCSOTexas units are at a scene at the 8000 blk of Fisher Glen Ln, near Beechnut & Synott. Preliminary info: one-year-old female toddler has been confirmed deceased after being left in a vehicle, possibly for several hours. Investigators and PIO are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7kkAj5FWnr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 10, 2021

Deputies are en route to the scene, which is located in the 8000 block of Fisher Glen Lane.

This is a developing story. New information will be added here as becomes available.