GALVESTON COUNTY – Galveston County Health District confirmed Thursday the county’s first COVID-19 related death in a child.

Officials said the young girl, whose age ranges from 0-10 years old, passed away on Sept. 7.

The health district said this is the youngest COVID-19 related death it has reported and the first in someone 10 and younger.

Officials said the girl attended school in Galveston County. The health district said it does not believe she contracted COVID-19 from the school.