Angleton ISD board approves mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

ANGLETON, Texas – Angleton Independent School District’s board of trustees approved a mask mandate for its students and staff while inside all facilities.

Parents will have a choice to opt their child out of wearing a face covering. The district said face coverings will not be required while outdoors.

Here’s what the approved resolution states:

1. All students, staff, and visitors while indoors on AISD property, and while riding AISD buses, must wear face masks covering the nose and mouth;

2. Masks are not required while eating, or at other times specifically deemed reasonably appropriate by the campus principal or building administrator related to health and safety;

3. Individuals with religious or medical needs/disabilities that prohibit the wearing of masks, upon acceptable verification, are excused from this requirement;

4. The superintendent may develop further protocols to allow for students’ parents to opt out of the mask requirement for their children;

5. The superintendent shall review COVID-19 related conditions regularly and is authorized to determine the: (1) duration of the mask mandate, (2) cessation or modification of the mandate based on changed circumstances, and/or (3) reinstatement of the mask mandate if lifted.

6. This resolution must be re-authorized at the regular October 2021 meeting of the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees.

AISD will implement these guidelines starting on Sept. 13. Masks and face coverings will be provided if needed.

Parents who choose not to have their child wear a face covering will need to sign a waiver form and return it to their child’s school administrative offices. The waiver form may be found at district and campus administrative offices and on the AISD website at www.angletonisd.net.

“I am very proud of the AISD Board of Trustees for working together during this difficult time and through this decision,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “The board’s commitment to the students, staff and community of AISD is commendable. I fully support and recommend this resolution.”