Texas agency creates new donation fund to support youth survivors of human trafficking. Here’s how to help.

A screen still from the newly-formed Texas Health and Human Services Commission fund website to benefit youth survivors of human trafficking.

HOUSTON – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has launched a donation account to help raise funds for youth survivors of human trafficking.

The donations will be used toward housing and treatment services, according to a news release. The creation of the account follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval of House Bill 2633, which authorizes the creation of the account to provide grants to facilities committed to the recovery and protection of vulnerable children and youth impacted by human trafficking.

”The State of Texas is committed to eradicating the scourge of human trafficking in our communities, and we will stop at nothing to ensure justice and healing for survivors of this horrific crime,” Abbott said. “I was proud to sign HB 2633 into law during the 87th Legislative Session, which bolsters our anti-human trafficking efforts by ensuring that youth survivors have access to the resources and services they need to heal and recover. The donation fund created through this law serves as a great opportunity for Texans to come together to support survivors of human trafficking.”

The new fund is a joint effort by HHSC, the Department of Information Resources, the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Department of Family and Protective Services, according to a release.

”Children and young adults who have been trafficked and exploited have experienced terrible trauma and with the funds we raise in this account, we will provide specific trauma-informed services to help these young Texans heal in their recovery,” said Michael Roberts, HHSC associate commissioner of Specialty and Family Services.

HHSC has established and administered the human trafficking grant program that will provide the following services:

Immediate trauma support for youth recovering from human trafficking.

Wraparound services, such as trauma-informed mental and behavioral health services, medical care and referrals, substance use treatment and legal advocacy, to support continuity of care for human trafficking survivors.

Safe and secure shelter that considers the clear and present danger of organized crime to the children and youth housed in the facilities.

