1 dead in fiery crash involving train, 18-wheeler in Huffman area, sheriff says

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

One person is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in the Huffman area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
HUFFMAN, Texas – One person is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in the Huffman area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet that said the crash happened on FM 1960 at FM 2100 Wednesday morning.

According to the tweet, preliminary information shows the train crashed into the 18-wheeler, which caused the truck to burst into flames. The fire has since been extinguished, Gonzalez said.

“It appears the truck driver was parked on the tracks, in line with other vehicles, waiting for the traffic when (the) train was approaching,” Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was confirmed dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. The sheriff said no chemicals were being transported, but the diesel fuel spilled onto the tracks as a result of the crash.

Gonzalez said the lanes adjacent to the tracks will be shut down for several hours and investigators and crews work to clear the scene.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

