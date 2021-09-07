Police searching for at least two men accused of stealing packages from delivery men in two related incidents

At least two men are being sought by authorities after they were accused of two different package thefts in the Houston area.

The first incident happened around 10:40 a.m. on July 29 at a pharmacy in the 6600 block of West Sam Houston Parkway, authorities said.

In a surveillance video, a black Ford Taurus can be seen pulling up to the pharmacy. Two men then run out of the vehicle and are seen stealing packages off a delivery person’s dolly before running back and jumping into the back of the vehicle as the driver pulled away.

Police said the delivery person was told that he would be harmed if he did not cooperate.

About three weeks later on Aug. 18, authorities said a similar robbery happened at about 9:25 a.m. at a pharmacy in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue.

Again, surveillance video caught a black Ford Taurus in the parking lot of the pharmacy. As the delivery driver got out of his vehicle with a package in hand, two men can be seen jumping out of the back seat and grabbing the package from the delivery person’s hands before the driver sped off.

The men seen in the surveillance video are described as being between the ages of 20 and 30. Both have a thin to average build and were seen wearing hoodies in both videos.

There is no description of the getaway driver.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.