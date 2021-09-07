Houston Symphony brings the fiesta to Jones Hall with free special Hispanic Heritage Month performance

HOUSTON – The Houston Symphony is honoring the Bayou City’s rich Hispanic culture by bringing its annual Fiesta Sinfónica concert to Jones Hall.

According to a news release, the annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it is coming back in full force with guest conductor Rafael Enrique Irizarry.

Irizarry is the associate conductor with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra and will be making his Houston Symphony debut for the performance on Oct. 2, according to the release.

The performance will include an orchestral arrangement of the well-known Puerto Rican bolero En Mi Viejo San Juan by Noel Estrada, Jack Delano’s Sinfonietta para Cuerdas and selections from Bernstein’s masterpiece multicultural musical, West Side Story.

According to the release, symphony-goers will also hear “Final Dance” from Falla’s Suite No. 2 from El Sombrero de tres picos, selections from Bizet’s Suites No. 1 and 2 from Carmen, Moncayo’s Huapango, and the finale of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagñol, Opus 34.

The performance is free and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with no intermission. Seating will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information go to Houstonsymphony.org or call 713-224-7575.