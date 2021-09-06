Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Long-time meteorologist Anthony Yanez officially welcomed back in first day back at KPRC 2

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Anthony Yanez's "Welcome Back" Moment with KPRC 2!
HOUSTON – The excitement and anticipation have been building up, but Monday was Anthony Yanez’s official first day back reunited with KPRC 2 and forecasting the weather for the Houston faithful.

Yanez began his shift with Monday’s 4:30 a.m. KPRC 2 News and, as you can see by clicking the video above, the reunion was an exciting one for all involved.

“I’m really excited,” Yanez said on Monday. “It just felt like home to be here this morning. It was great to be back with Owen (Conflenti) and Lisa (Hernandez). Cathy (Hernandez) and I have been friends for years. And all of our viewers have been so welcoming with all of the notes they wrote, so what a tremendous opportunity and really, just an amazing excitement to be here and I’m really grateful.”

Prior to his departure back in 2015 for KNBC in Los Angeles, Yanez served as part of the KPRC 2 Weather team for more than 11 years and was a popular member of the KPRC 2 News morning team, alongside morning anchor Owen Conflenti.

“The ‘bromance’ of Anthony Yanez and Owen Conflenti has become something of a legend in Houston morning TV,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “We are excited to have Anthony back on KPRC 2 News Today, where he belongs!”

Yanez first came to KPRC 2 in 2003 from KRQE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He returns to Texas now after more than six years at KNBC, part of the NBC Universal network in Los Angeles, with his wife Rebecca and their four Houston-born children.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

