Fallen Warriors Memorial honors Texans who have died in the war on terror

The Fallen Warriors Memorial in Northwest Harris County is an everlasting tribute to the more than 600 Texans who lost their lives in the global war on terror.

Cheryl Whitfield, founder of the National Memorial Ladies, made it her mission to make sure no one forgets these heroes by helping raise money to get the monument built. It helps preserve the memory of soldiers killed in action from 9/11 to the present.

The Fallen Warriors Memorial was dedicated nearly nine years ago. As our country is set to pause to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the memorial serves as a reminder of the price of our freedom.

“I hope that they will remember 9/11. I hope families come here like they do on Memorial Day and teach their children what this was all about. I hope they will realize the sacrifices and just because it’s 20 years ago, it’s one minute to family,” says Whitfield.

In addition to the site’s tributes to fallen soldiers, there is also a monument to honor 9/11 search and rescue dog Bretagne, who lived with her handler Denise Corliss in the Cy-Fair area. Bretagne, who searched the rubble at the site of the World Trade Center with Corliss, passed away in 2016 after touching many lives as a service dog.

Ad

The Fallen Warriors Memorial is located on Cutten Road in Houston. It is open to the public from sunrise to sunset every day with no charge for admission. See images from the memorial and learn more at www.fallenwarriorstexas.org.