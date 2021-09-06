Ask 2: Is the Cajun Navy still active?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is the Cajun Navy still active?

Answer: Yes. In fact, there are several Louisiana-based organizations helping with Hurricane Ida rescue efforts.

The Cajun Army continues to aid in ongoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida. As of Monday, they are still looking for more help.

To follow recovery efforts and to learn how to donate, you can follow the organization’s Facebook page or learn how on its website.

Like so many areas in Louisiana, the Chauvin area was devastated by #HurricaneIda. We're doing what we can to help. We... Posted by The Cajun Army on Monday, September 6, 2021

The United Cajun Navy posts constant updates on Ida recovery efforts, including a call for volunteers to deliver supplies and food to victims in hard-hit areas.

To donate and/or volunteer, click here to view the latest updates on their Facebook page.

True heroes. Thank you to our #CajunNavy. For all the lives you’ve saved and all the good you do. No fear and no boundaries. Relentless and resilient. THAT is #LouisianaStrong.



We couldn’t do this without you. #HurricaneIda #hurricaneseason2021 pic.twitter.com/9iKjPQqixr — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) September 2, 2021

Lastly, the Louisiana Cajun Navy are also assisting those in need in hard-hit areas of southeastern Louisiana.

Click here to learn more and to donate or volunteer.

