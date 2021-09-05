Partly Cloudy icon
Man in custody after 69-year-old father fatally shot at Pearland home, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Pearland, fatal shooting, crime
PEARLAND, Texas – A man is in custody after his father was fatally shot at a Pearland residence Sunday, authorities said.

At approximately 4:55 a.m., officers with the Pearland Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rayburn Lane in reference to a report of a homicide.

The reportee, described by police as an “uninvolved third party,” told dispatch that he had just received a phone call from a friend who had told him he had shot and killed his father.

When officers arrived at the residence they located and detained a 38-year-old man later identified as Geoffrey Barrett Ferguson.

During a search of the home, officers found Ferguson’s 69-year-old father, later identified as William Eric Ferguson, in a bedroom deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

