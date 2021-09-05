Arrest made after man shot to death following argument at north Harris County bar, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is now charged with murder after a man was found shot to death at a bar in north Harris County Sunday.

Manuel Reyes has been booked into the Harris County Jail, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

shooting at another person in the parking lot, Investigators identified the shooter as Manuel Reyes. Reyes and the Hummer were located last night and he was taken into custody. Reyes was charged with Murder and booked in the Harris County Jail. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 6, 2021

The arrest comes after deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a bar located at 10405 Airline Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said a fight broke out between several people and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

A man, who has been identified as Joe Becerra, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to deputies, the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been arguing in the past.

Investigators said that Becerra had become involved in a fight with two other people inside the business. When the altercation turned physical, deputies said one of the individuals, who has been identified as Reyes, pulled out a pistol and shot Becerra multiple times. Deputies said the suspect then exited the business, shooting at another person in the parking lot. He then fled the scene in a black Hummer, authorities said.

According to Gonzalez, Reyes and the Hummer he was in were located Sunday night. Deputies said he was taken into custody and charged with murder.