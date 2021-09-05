Man fatally shot in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot overnight in southeast Houston, police said.

At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 9400 block of Coffee Street in reference to a report of a shooting.

A woman told officers she heard someone fire two gunshots outside her home. When she stepped outside, she found a man who had sustained two gunshot wounds to his torso. The witness told officers she recognized the man as a fellow resident of the neighborhood.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.