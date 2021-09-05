Man fatally shot during altercation at N Houston convenience store, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man during an altercation at a north Houston convenience store Saturday night.

At approximately 10:17 p.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a convenience store in the 700 block of Greens Road in response to a report of shooting.

Arriving units located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident happened moments after the man entered the convenience store with his wife. The man appeared to recognize someone in the store, approached that person and struck him in the head several times, knocking him to the ground, police said. The individual pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.