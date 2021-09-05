Partly Cloudy icon
HCSO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in East Harris County

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was struck by a car and killed in East Harris County overnight, authorities said.

At approximately 2:54 a.m. Sunday the driver traveled southbound on Sheldon Road and struck the pedestrian, who had been walking or standing in the roadway, deputies said.

The driver remained on scene and reported the incident to authorities. On arrival, paramedics pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

Deputies said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

A deputy at the scene said investigators will work to determine whether speed played a role in the incident.

The fatal auto-pedestrian accident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

