HCSO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in East Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was struck by a car and killed in East Harris County overnight, authorities said.

At approximately 2:54 a.m. Sunday the driver traveled southbound on Sheldon Road and struck the pedestrian, who had been walking or standing in the roadway, deputies said.

The driver remained on scene and reported the incident to authorities. On arrival, paramedics pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

Deputies said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

A deputy at the scene said investigators will work to determine whether speed played a role in the incident.

The fatal auto-pedestrian accident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.