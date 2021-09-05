Classic candy fans, rejoice! Iconic Creme Savers returning to store shelves after more than a decade off the market

Classic candy fans, nursing some serious Creme Savers withdrawal symptoms? We’ve got some seriously sweet news for your -- The beloved hard candy is making a comeback.

Creme Savers will return to store shelves in mid-September, a decade after the sweet treat was discontinued

Before they were discontinued in 2011, Creme Savers came in fruit, tropical and dessert blends. For its initial reintroduction back into the world, the candy will come in its two most popular varieties: Orange & Creme and Strawberries & Creme.

The candy’s revival comes courtesy of Iconic Candy, a family-owned and operated candy company that revives the nostalgic treats of decades past. Other resurrected sweets include Regal Crown, BarNone and REED’s.

“This long-anticipated revival comes during a time when consumers yearn for a return to simpler and happier times... The newly returned Creme Savers candies are ready to fulfill that dream,” Iconic Candy, LLC said in a statement. “The irresistible mix of fresh fruit swirled in rich cream has always been, and will always be, uniquely Creme Savers candies.”

In a release, Iconic Candy promised fans the new candy will “recapture the magical taste of the Creme Savers brand.”

Creme Savers will be stocked at all 1,414 Big Lots locations across the country.