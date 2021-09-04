HCSO: Impaired driver charged after man killed, woman injured in crash on SH 249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead and a woman severely injured after an impaired driver struck their vehicle overnight, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 11600 block of State Highway 249. A man driving a pickup truck southbound at a high rate of speed failed to maintain a single lane, crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer stopped at a red light.

On arrival paramedics declared a male passenger in the Chevrolet deceased. The Chevrolet driver sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies said the truck driver, later identified as Donnovan Garcia, exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene. Subsequent tests confirmed Garcia was intoxicated when the crash occurred.

Garcia is charged with intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.