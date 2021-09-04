Harris County deputy shoots domestic assault suspect at north Houston apartment complex, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris county deputy shot a domestic assault suspect early Saturday, authorities said.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive in reference to a report of a family violence incident.

The reportee, who sustained injuries in the assault, requested help using a 911 text service. The woman told deputies her boyfriend choked her.

On arrival deputies attempted to arrest the suspect, who did not cooperate, Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said in a news conference. Though deputies attempted to use a Taser to subdue the man several times, the measure proved ineffective. The suspect struck the deputies multiple times while attempting to evade arrest. During the altercation, the man hit a female deputy in the head and knocked her to the ground.

At some point, the man rushed to the kitchen, grabbed several knives and lunged at a deputy, who then shot the man in the chest, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Media briefing from Chief Deputy Edison Toquica and @HCSO_Patrol on officer involved shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station Dr. in north Harris County. #hounews pic.twitter.com/OjI9fc7u2o — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 4, 2021

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. At last check, he was in stable condition, Toquica said.

The man was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Family Member and Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was out on bond for an unrelated felony assault of a family member and had been previously convicted of assaulting the same female family member previously.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Internal Affairs divisions and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are conducting the investigation into the incident.