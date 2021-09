1 person killed, another injured in south Houston house fire, officials say

HOUSTON – One person has died and another is injured following a house fire in south Houston, authorities said.

Firefighters were called around 9:40 p.m. to a residence in the 5300 block of Greylog Drive. Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters found two people inside. Both were transported to an area hospital where one later died.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.