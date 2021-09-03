Deputy suing Pct. 1 constable’s office after alleged sexual assault during sting operation speaks out for first time

HOUSTON – One of the four deputies involved in a lawsuit against the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office broke her silence during a news conference Friday.

“I’m a wife. I’m a mother and a deputy with Precinct 1, and I am a sexual assault survivor,” Felecia McKinney said.

McKinney said she was sexually assaulted during a sting operation in August 2019.

According to McKinney, she drove herself to a hospital following the assault while Constable Alan Rosen held a news conference.

“I was ordered to go undercover to a massage parlor with a known rapist with the expressed purpose that I would be assaulted so someone else didn’t have to be the only victim,” McKinney said.

McKinney spoke out days after a judge ruled that Rosen could not be held personally financially liable for the claims made in the federal lawsuit.

“The court determines that the plaintiffs allege no facts that, if true, would support Rosen’s individual liability under Section 1983. Accordingly, the plaintiff’s claims against defendant Rosen, individually, must be dismissed,” wrote U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt in his ruling.

Following the ruling, Rosen’s attorney said the lawsuit was filed as a way to hurt Rosen’s political aspirations.

During the news conference Friday, McKinney responded to the comments and shared a message for Rosen and his attorney.

“When I saw the claim that he never should have been in the lawsuit after ordering an operation that I go in to be sexually assaulted, I broke down,” McKinney said.

McKinney was joined by the attorneys who represent her and the other plaintiffs from the Akers Firm, as well as Jacquelyn Aluotto, a human trafficking victim advocate who called out alleged conduct in Precinct 1.

“This is not a vindication. This is not an exoneration,” said Cordt Akers, McKinney’s attorney.

The attorneys discussed the consequences of the court decision as the case moves forward.

“Rest assured to everybody, he is not out of the woods. He is not exonerated. He is still going to have to raise his right hand and tell us the whole truth and nothing but the truth and raise his right hand just like everybody else,” Akers said.

Watch the full news conference below: