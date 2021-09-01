KPRC 2 Investigates: Pet scams going next level

If you or someone you know has gotten a new pet over the last year, you are not alone. You may know the pandemic led to an increase of pet sales but now that means a big increase in pet scams.

Pet scams now total about 25% of online scams reported to the Better Business Bureau right now with the average person losing $700. These scammers are working in teams and using tricky methods to steal from hopeful pet owners.

Pet scam warning

Hoping to add a new fur baby to the family, Rod Bryant went to Craigslist in search of a dog.

“I sent my daughter a picture like, ‘Oh look a yorkie we’re gonna get so cute,’” says Rod Bryant.

A tiny teacup yorkie fit the bill. Rod says the seller’s initial actions took away his worry about scams.

“We exchanged photographs, she wanted to know who our veterinarians name was. She wanted to have pictures of our own dogs,” he explains. “I mean, it was like upfront seemed legit because she was concerned where she was going to send the dog.”

The ad said the dog was in Houston but after Rod and the seller started messaging, she said they just moved to Tyler. It didn’t seem that strange at first.

“That should have been the first thing when they found out it was in Houston, they moved to Tyler,” said Rod. “But you know, I gave her a chance. She said she move to Tyler, we’ve got two of them. I have to get rid of them because I’ve moved out of the house into an apartment. And we need to get rid of her quickly.”

Communicating only by email generated from the Craigslist ad, the seller told Rod she needed $300 right away.

“And I send the payment, and we will bring the dog to a transport animal transport company,” he explains.

Then, they needed another $500 for airport shipping. A few days later Rod realized he’d been had when a man called asked for even more money.

“He says we’re going to need an additional $1,000 because the the dog had to have veterinarian, what do you call it a visit and shots before we can release it? Then that’s when I called bs,” said Rod.

Signs of a puppy scam

“So many people are online nowadays these types of scams have skyrocketed,” said Leah Napoliello, VP Operations, Better Business Bureau of greater Houston and South Texas, “We are seeing an increase in these types of dog scams, especially during the pandemic, they really have skyrocketed during this time. So we are very aware that’s happening. We want to make sure the public is aware, because they really are we really are seeing great influx in them.”

The BBB tells us a few red flags to look out for:

Requests to pay for shipping or crate fees

A pet that is usually expensive going for a very low price

The same picture appears on multiple websites

They are wanting you to pay using unusual methods such as prepaid debit cards or cash apps

“So sometimes when people initially pay the scammer, then sometimes a fake shipping entity will contact the victim as well, and say that they have to pay more money for a climate control crate. Some of us even say that they need more money for vaccines for the pets, even a COVID-19 vaccine, which is not even something that’s offered to pets,” explains Leah. “So the scammer will keep on going back to these victims over and over trying to get more and more money out of them.”

“These scams get very good. I’m telling you, they’re very good. And I fell for it hook line and sinker,” said Rod.

Rod is a former police officer, so he was surprised he feel for this scam. Looking back, he realizes he was only communicating by that craigslist ad email - and the phone number was a google number, so neither can be traced. Good news, the Bryant family did end up with the perfect pet, a little dog they got from the Houston SPCA. Just in case you are looking for a pet, other adoption and rehoming agencies in our area include Harris County Pets, Montgomery County Animal Shelter and Fort Bend County Animal Services.