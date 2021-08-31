Tulane University students evacuating to Houston Tuesday

HOUSTON – Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Tulane University in New Orleans will be closed.

For those who can’t leave on their own, the school is evacuating the remaining students to Houston.

⚠️ Tomorrow at 10 AM we will begin evacuating all remaining on-campus students. If students are self-evacuating to another location, they must do so by 5 PM tomorrow. Students may not remain on campus after 5 PM tomorrow. See thread for more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z39ldIu6aL — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 31, 2021

University President Mike Fitts tweeted pictures Monday night saying he met with students before their departure.

Fitts added, “We are continuing to take all of the necessary steps to keep our campus and community safe.”

I met with many of our students on campus tonight ahead of their departure for Houston. A large and dedicated staff have been with our students before, during and after the storm. We are continuing to take all of the necessary steps to keep our campus and community safe. pic.twitter.com/o2Xh3Ngy8e — Mike Fitts (@TUFitts) August 31, 2021

Right now, all of Orleans Parish is without power and it’s impacting the sewage system. It’s expected to take weeks to restore and repair.

A coach from Louisiana State University said LSU students have already arrived in Houston. The coach posted this picture of the team practicing at NRG on social media saying, “Our team is safe in Houston preparing to give our fans a great game.”

The team is getting ready for their game against UCLA on Saturday. They’ll leave Houston for Los Angeles on Thursday.

Once students from Tulane arrive, Tulane University is asking students to make travel arrangements out of Houston within the next two to three days. Those who are unable can request to stay with staff in Houston until the university reopens.

At this point, they’re set to return in October.