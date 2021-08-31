Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Tulane University students evacuating to Houston Tuesday

The evacuation comes after damage from Hurricane Ida impacted New Orleans.

Cathy Hernandez, Reporter

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tulane Univeristy, New Orleans, Hurricane Ida
Tulane evacuating students to Houston
Tulane evacuating students to Houston

HOUSTON – Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Tulane University in New Orleans will be closed.

For those who can’t leave on their own, the school is evacuating the remaining students to Houston.

University President Mike Fitts tweeted pictures Monday night saying he met with students before their departure.

Fitts added, “We are continuing to take all of the necessary steps to keep our campus and community safe.”

Right now, all of Orleans Parish is without power and it’s impacting the sewage system. It’s expected to take weeks to restore and repair.

A coach from Louisiana State University said LSU students have already arrived in Houston. The coach posted this picture of the team practicing at NRG on social media saying, “Our team is safe in Houston preparing to give our fans a great game.”

The team is getting ready for their game against UCLA on Saturday. They’ll leave Houston for Los Angeles on Thursday.

Once students from Tulane arrive, Tulane University is asking students to make travel arrangements out of Houston within the next two to three days. Those who are unable can request to stay with staff in Houston until the university reopens.

At this point, they’re set to return in October.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Reporter, family-oriented, sports fanatic, proud Houstonian.

email

facebook

twitter

email