3 of New Orleans ‘sickest’ pediatric patients flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in wake of Ida

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital said they’re accepting some pediatric patients from New Orleans since one of the children’s hospitals there has no power.

They said they’re accepting three of the “sickest” patients.

Texas Children’s Hospital takes in three patients from New Orleans in wake of Hurricane Ida. (Texas Children’s Hospital)

It’s a difficult summer to take on patients from other areas. In fact, Houston Methodist said they’re unable to take in hurricane victims because they’re too full. Memorial Hermann also said they have not taken in any patients as a result of Ida.

“We typically don’t have as many patients in intensive care as we do this summer. It’s been a very busy few weeks but then of course this is no ordinary situation and these are not ordinary circumstances so we absolutely need to help in any way we possibly can and this is a situation we are - even more than we do every day - pulling out all the stops to help our friends and colleagues in Louisiana,” said Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, Texas Children’s Hospital Chief of Critical Care.

Hospitals in Louisiana are dealing with the COVID surge, soaring temperatures, damage to infrastructure and no power. Dr. Shekerdemian says it may get worse before it gets better.

“It must be incredibly hard to provide patient care in that sort of environment but what we are expecting is things will get more difficult before they get easier and better,” Dr. Shekerdemian said.