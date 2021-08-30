‘We’re alive’: This family rode out Hurricane Ida in their mobile home in LaPlace, Louisiana

HOUSTON – The Bowers rode out Ida in their mobile home in LaPlace, Louisiana.

How are they today?

“We’re alive,” said mom Jessica Bowers, courageously holding back tears in front of her children, Brynn, who is 7, and Chase, 9.

The Bowers family, of LaPlace, Louisiana. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jessica Bowers rode out Katrina and now Ida.

“Never again. Leave, evacuate,” she said.

Jessica Bowers walks around the mobile home park, looking for her husband, she is holding a plate of food for him.

We find David Bowers surveying the damage.

We ask him, what do you want the people in Houston to know? How can we help?

David Bowers replied to our team, “We’ll be all right. I just have to put up new siding before the next rain.”

Brynn wants everyone to know she’s lost four teeth.

Chase Bowers, 7. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Chase said Rockstar Freddy is his favorite lovie.