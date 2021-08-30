Student reportedly injured in shooting in area of North Carolina school

WILMINGTON, N.C. – One student was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Monday, according to a report citing a sheriff’s office official.
New Hanover High School students are being taken to Williston Middle School after a shooting, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office shared the information about the student, WECT reported.
NHSO is on scene at New Hanover high school where students are being evacuated to Williston middle school do to a shooting. Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount.— New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) August 30, 2021