Student reportedly injured in shooting in area of North Carolina school

WILMINGTON, N.C. – One student was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Monday, according to a report citing a sheriff’s office official.

New Hanover High School students are being taken to Williston Middle School after a shooting, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office shared the information about the student, WECT reported.