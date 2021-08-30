Onalaska ISD closes all campuses, Angleton ISD closes 2 elementary schools due to rise in COVID-19 cases

ONALASKA, Texas – Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Onalaska Independent School District will close all of its campuses and Angleton Independent School District will close its two elementary schools for one week, the districts announced Monday.

Onalaska ISD

Onalaska ISD Elementary School and Onalaska Junior Senior High will be closed until Sept. 7 to help mitigate the spread of the virus after students and staff members were either diagnosed with COVID-19 or experienced possible exposure, the district said in a letter to parents.

During the closure, Onalaska ISD said it will conduct a deep clean throughout the two campuses as those who tested positive recover.

Onalaska ISD also said there will be no remote instruction during the closure and that the school calendar will not be altered unless deemed necessary. Extracurricular actives, games and practices will be suspended until 3 p.m. Sept. 6. The district said that the closure may be extended if the situation worsens.

For those with questions, Campus administration will be available to answer at Onalaska Elementary School: 936-646-1010 and Onalaska Junior Senior High: 936-646-1020.

Angleton ISD

Angelton ISD announced the closing of Northside Elementary starting on Sept. 3 and will reopen on Sept. 7 for regular school hours.

The district announced that it will also close Westside Elementary due to COVID-19. The school currently has eight staff members and 24 students who have tested positive and it is testing more students who are symptomatic at the campus. The school will be closed starting Tuesday while is assesses its situation.

The district asks parents of any students from the school who have tested positive, have shown symptoms, or been exposed to COVID-19 to call the school this week between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 979-864-8006.

During this closure, the district said it will continue to clean and sanitize the campus.