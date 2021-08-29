‘We had to get out.” People from Louisiana traveling to Houston for shelter

HOUSTON – As Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall along the Louisiana coast, many people have already packed up and headed to Texas.

Connie Dubois is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, and said the storm is very scary.

“We are supposed to have a 50-foot surge in the Grand Isle area, and I’m afraid if we go back there will be a lot of destruction. My parents’ home is there, and I’m afraid everything is going to be destroyed,” she said.

Dozens of families including, Regan Klibert stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Baytown and stocked up on food and water. She said her family is staying in Houston.

“With three small kids, we realized we couldn’t take any chances. We had to get out,” she said.

The Cajun Navy Ground Force, a nonprofit organization that provides supplemental services during disasters, is ready to help those in Louisiana. They spent the day staging and cleaning equipment.

“We will be going into the Houma area at the Walmart on Martin Luther King Blvd is where we will be staged. We’ve already arranged this with the local community, and we will be providing services food, water, gas and supplies for those in need,” said Rob Gaudet, the founder of the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

The Red Cross has already deployed hundreds of volunteers, water, blankets, cots, essential items and comfort kits. Officials said they will watch the storm and determine if a shelter is needed in southeast Texas.

“We are working with emergency partners and elected officials to prepare in the area if we have to receive people from Louisiana,” said Osvaldo Capmany, a volunteer and partner CEO of the Texas Gulf Coast Region.

Many are hoping and praying for the best as Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday.

“This is not my first Hurricane, but I hope it’s my last. I hope everyone stays safe,” Dubois said.

The Red Cross said Texans can do their part by donating to the organization. For more information, click here.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Cajun Navy Ground Force, click here.