Stabbing suspect shot after charging at a deputy with a knife, Harris County Pct. 5 says

HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing both of his parents with a knife before running into a Southwest Houston neighborhood has been shot by a deputy responding to the scene, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

The initial call for law enforcement help came in around 10:30 a.m. from the 5600 block of Wigton. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man about a block away in the area of Cheena and Mullins.

According to information released by Precinct 5, as a deputy tried to make an arrest, the suspect attacked, and the deputy shot him in self-defense.

The suspect’s condition is not known. A spokesperson for Precinct 5 says the man’s mother was also transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. The man’s father reportedly refused medical treatment.

The Houston Police Department is taking over the investigation.

